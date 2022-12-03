A “meeting organized on a confidential basis” between Andrea Agnelli and representatives of six Serie A teams in the presence of the leaders of the Serie A League and the FIGC, which the Juventus president commented on the following day: “I hope something useful will emerge, otherwise we crash very slowly”. The episode dates back to September 2021 and is in the papers of the investigation into Juventus’ accounts. The Prosecutor of Turin spoke about it in the passage of the request for pre-trial detention, advanced in June, dedicated to alleged ‘partnership’ relationships of the Juventus club with other Italian and foreign clubs.

The magistrates reconstructed the meeting through the monitoring, carried out by the financial police, of Agnelli’s telephone numbers. The meeting was held in an estate in Fiano (Turin), inside the park of the Mandria. “Luca Percassi, managing director of Atalanta, would have participated – reads the dossier; Enrico Preziosi, president of Genoa; Giuseppe Marotta, former CEO of the Juventus club and current CEO of Inter; Paolo Scaroni, president of the Milan board of directors; Stefano Campoccia, vice president of Udinese; Claudio Fenucci, managing director of Bologna”. “Paolo Dal Pino, president of the Serie A football league, and Gabriele Gravina, president of the FIGC, also appear to have taken part in the meeting”.

The day after the meeting, the magistrates explained, Agnelli in a telephone conversation “reports verbatim: “I only hope that since yesterday evening… the presence of Gabriele and Paolo was useful… I hope something will emerge because otherwise I don’t know what to do, we have you and I talked when we met here in the office. Now this element must be a harbinger of something useful because otherwise we will crash slowly”. “On the sidelines of the conversation – the prosecutors continue – Andrea Agnelli reiterates that the fundamental objective is to increase the revenues of Italian football”.