The City Council of Cieza has decreed three days of official mourning after the death at the age of 53 of Paco Saorín, who was deputy mayor of the city for IU until May of last year. Saorín himself then publicly announced that he was going to start a harsh treatment against pancreatic cancer that he had been diagnosed with and that, finally, he has not been able to overcome.

The mayor of Cieza, Pascual Lucas, conveyed his condolences to his wife and two children and highlighted the work that Saorín carried out during the years that he was in charge of different departments in the Consistory. «He has been an example of commitment to his neighbors, of loyalty and also an honest politician. He has been an unrepeatable person », said the first mayor. “Paco was a happy person and he would prefer that we remember him that way,” he concluded. The opposition parties in the city council of Cieza PP, Cs and VOX also conveyed their condolences.

Paco Saorín began his facet as mayor of the Cieza City Council in June 2015, characterizing himself especially for directly attending to those neighbors who reported their problems to him. During those years, it was easy to see him on site dealing with the operators and the affected people themselves. His motto was ‘People come first’.