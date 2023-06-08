Waiting for Giuntoli, the director starts to move. In addition to Frattesi, Gnonto, Scamacca and Carnesecchi followed

A hard core already exists, but the goal is to reinforce it. Juventus by Giovanni Manna, yesterday officially invested with the role of diesse by the managing director Maurizio Scanavino (“Two days after my appointment we found ourselves with -15 points and Cherubini’s inhibition – he said in an interview with Sky – At that moment we created a working group with the appointment of Calvo and the promotion from the Next Gen of Manna which worked very well. The most positive outcome was the performance of Giovanni who, like some Next Gen players, showed that he have great skills and be able to grow. From today Manna will take over 100% responsibility for the market”) aims to be young and very Italian.

After helping to enhance budding talents who then landed on a permanent basis in the first team (from Fagioli to Miretti up to Barbieri), the new face of the Signora market (new so to speak, given that she has already been working for Juventus for 4 years) has already drawn up a list of possible arrivals in black and white under the banner of Made in Italy. See also Atletico Madrid vs. Manchester City LIVE, follow the Champions game

Cambiaso from Bologna — Juventus has always had a deeply rooted blue tradition. The captain of the Lady, Leonardo Bonucci (who made a post to thank the group: “A difficult season is coming to an end, thanks to those who have always supported us and to my teammates, men and boys with great value”) is also that of the national team and before him, the former Bianconeri Chiellini and Buffon had worn the tricolor armband. Over the years the team has lost precious pieces but has gained others, such as Chiesa, Locatelli, Kean, Perin, Rugani and De Sciglio. The first to join the company could be Andrea Cambiaso, full-back owned by the bianconeri who will return from his loan to Bologna: Thiago Motta would like to keep him, but Juve will hardly satisfy him. In this way the club will begin to arrange the flanks, where Cuadrado is expiring (but renewal is being considered) and De Sciglio is injured (cruciate). See also Milan and Inter, step back. Juve, trident postponed. Listen to Bordocampo

Sassuolo sent me — For the midfield, it is nothing new that Juventus have set their sights on Davide Frattesi, who however others like too, and for whom there has already been a meeting with Sassuolo. Frattesi is a great friend of Gianluca Scamacca, a center forward that the Lady likes and with whom he could partner again.

Wing hunting — For the attack, Riccardo Orsolini of Bologna, who was owned by Juventus but has never worn the black and white shirt, and Wilfried Gnonto, a winger from Leeds as well as the Mancini national team who, however, never played in Serie A Orsolini’s contract expires in 2024 and without renewal he could leave for an affordable amount, but there is no shortage of competition (Lazio and Fiorentina are also on him). Gnonto was relegated with the English club (where Weston McKennie also played in the second half of the season, on loan and ready to return to Turin, but with no certainty of staying there) and could become an opportunity for the bianconeri. See also The slow motion of Juve-Salernitana: ok the two penalties, many doubts about the 3-2 canceled

Vicar-Carnesecchi — Finally the goalkeepers: Szczesny has just renewed but if an offer were to arrive, Juventus could let him leave, in which case they would join Perin with another Italian: they like Vicario (which also includes Inter) and Carnesecchi.

June 8, 2023 (change June 8, 2023 | 10:54 am)

