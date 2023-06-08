The secretary of agriculture, Jaime Montes, stood up for the government and in a meeting he held with producer representatives, he reported that the purchase and receipt of 2 million tons of corn at 6,965 pesos per ton is guaranteed for 73 percent of the producers.

He recognized that there are problems with some wineries but that there are 61 wineries available throughout the state and recommends that those who do not receive their harvest at one winery look for another, one of those that are on the list of agreements with Segalmex and that the harvests that are receiving are those of producers who sow between 10 and 15 hectares for the federal government program and up to 50 hectares for the state government’s 500,000-ton purchase program.

He says that President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and Governor Rubén Rocha are resolutely supporting the commercialization of corn and the producer representatives call on their colleagues not to be fooled.

The information is given at a time when a considerable group of producers has just held a sit-in in the Mexico City square, demanding a profitable price and certainty for the corn and wheat crops and when the flour industrialists have not wanted to negotiate the purchase of a single ton of these crops because the international price is very low. We will see if the strategy of removing 2 million tons of corn from the market to push the price up works.

Potpourri. On the day of Freedom of Expression, the governor, Rubén Rocha, congratulated the communicators and promised to preserve the human right to be informed, while the mayor, Gerardo Vargas, urged them to continue doing their great work with the professionalism that characterizes them.

Then Rocha undertook a work tour of the north of the state, through the municipalities of Ahome and El Fuerte, here he inaugurated the water diversion system from the Cerro de la Memoria to prevent flooding in the Magisterial neighborhood, as well as the paving of the Olas Altas highway -Vallejo, which was a commitment from President AMLO to baseball player Teodoro Higuera, as well as paving works in the Plan de Guadalupe ejido.

In El Fuerte, he supervised the progress of the construction of the shelter of the Normal Experimental School.

PIGEON. The PRI deputy Paloma Sánchez communicated yesterday, and thanked the mention that was made in this column about the accusations of traitor made against the governor of the State of Mexico, Alfredo del Mazo.

“CONCHOLATAS”. The surprise resignation of Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard shocked the AMLO cabinet, because he intends to force the other Morenista aspirants to also resign from their posts: the secretary of the interior, Adán Augusto López, the head of government, Claudia Sheinbaum and the leader of the bench of Morena in the Senate, Ricardo Monreal, so that there is an even floor in the campaigns for the presidency. He put the bell on the cat.

The program prioritizes the most vulnerable sector”: Jaime Montes

agriculture secretary.