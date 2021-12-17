This is just the beginning for Nicolò Savona: the last young man from the Juventus nursery who signed his first contract as a professional. The full-back born in 2003, who has already put together eighteen official appearances this year, will be Juventus until next 30 June 2024. “Delighted and proud to have signed my first professional contract with this magnificent club – his first words on social media -. For me and my family it is a special day, because after so many sacrifices a little dream has come true. However, this must be the starting point… “.