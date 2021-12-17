A week without big surprises in Japan, with Nintendo dominating the scene.

Nintendo continues to rack up spectacular numbers in its native country, as this week’s video game and console sales reiterate the company’s success thanks to a stoic Nintendo Switch family in the face of the lack of sources and some Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl that continue to attract interest of the Japanese players.

Famitsu leaves us one more week such figures, which rise to more than 130,500 units sold in the case of Pokémon remakes. The first position of the Japanese top 10 is far from Mario Party Superstars, which maintains its fame as the second most popular title with more than 53,800 copies distributed. Followed by this, Big Brain Academy: Battle of Wits also stands out among the best-selling installments in the country with numbers reaching 33,000 sales.

Although what we have seen so far does not leave great surprises, the rest of the list continues this trend with some eternal games that, years after its launch, are still highly admired. This is the case of Minecraft, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe or Ring Fit Adventure. Added to this is the presence of Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban!, the latest installment in a veteran Japanese train saga that, although it premiered in 2020, continues to sweep through the country’s players. You can see the top 10 of Japan in more detail in the following list.

Game sales in Japan (running total) [NSW] Pokémon Shiny Diamond / Shimmering Pearl – 130,772 (2,046,040) [NSW] Mario Party Superstars – 53.824 (459.001) [NSW] Big Brain Academy: Battle of Wits – 33.092 (70.020) [NSW] Minecraft – 26,256 (2,336,145) [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 23,786 (7,010,861) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 21,819 (4,191,268) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 20,364 (4,552,841) [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa. Heisei. Reiwa mo Teiban! – 14,709 (2,448,283) [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure – 13,765 (2,956,485) [NSW] Pokemon Sword / Shield – 12,825 (4,227,847)

Things do not change in terms of the commercial performance of the consoles, as Nintendo Switch achieves another spectacular week with all its models and accumulates more than 192,000 units sold. On the other hand, the supply crisis continues to affect the evolution of the next-generation console market, as PS5 once again presents somewhat low figures with 1,470 Sales (remember that two weeks ago this figure increased to 7,000) and Xbox Series exceeds the 800 consoles distributed. As always, you can see the specific data in the list that you have below.

Console sales in Japan (running total) OLED Model Switch – 90,076 (582,248) Switch – 59,460 (17,634,683) Switch Lite – 42,799 (4,327,684) PlayStation 5 – 1,020 (998,625) Xbox Series X – 450 (70,908) New 2DS LL (includes 2DS) – 391 (1,178,644) Xbox Series S – 355 (53,225) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 113 (190,659) PlayStation 4 – 103 (7,819,116)

