Juve stumbles in the third defeat in a row, the second in the league, and Allianz is not there: at the beginning of the second half he sings his disappointment shouting at the top of his lungs: “We are Juve” and “Management can you hear us?”. But the club is not the only target of the black and white protests: the fans accompany Di Maria’s exit from the field, taken over by Milik in the 64th minute, with loud boos after another disappointing performance by the world champion.