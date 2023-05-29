The third consecutive defeat unleashes protests from Juventus fans who sing “Juve is us” and “Management can you hear us?” and accompany the exit of the Argentine with loud boos
Juve stumbles in the third defeat in a row, the second in the league, and Allianz is not there: at the beginning of the second half he sings his disappointment shouting at the top of his lungs: “We are Juve” and “Management can you hear us?”. But the club is not the only target of the black and white protests: the fans accompany Di Maria’s exit from the field, taken over by Milik in the 64th minute, with loud boos after another disappointing performance by the world champion.
His agreement with Juve expires in June: at this point it is increasingly probable that Juve will not offer the Argentine the possibility of a renewal.
May 28, 2023 (change May 29, 2023 | 01:07)
© REPRODUCTION RESERVED
#Juve #fans #explode #boos #chants #club #Maria
Leave a Reply