The decision was based on an action that accused the former mayor of Rio of abuse of power; judge also imposed a fine of BRL 433,290

Judge Márcia Santos Capanema de Souza, from the 23rd Electoral Zone of Rio de Janeiro, decided to revoke the mandate of the federal deputy and former mayor of the Rio de Janeiro capital, Marcelo Crivella (Republicans), and make him ineligible for 8 years following the 2020 municipal elections. The globe and confirmed by Power360.

The decision, published on May 8, 2023, was based on a 2020 action filed by the “It’s the people’s turn!” –composed by PT (Workers’ Party) and B’s PC (Communist Party of Brazil) – in which the acronyms accused Crivella of “practice of abuse of power of authority and prohibited conduct for public agents in electoral campaigns”. The process is confidential.

In the document, PT and PC do B stated that the then mayor of Rio de Janeiro used a group of civil servants known as “Guardiões do Crivella” to “monitor and prevent dialogue between citizens and media professionals” and, in this way, make it impossible to disseminate information about the city’s public health system during the election period.

According to the magistrate, the decision has “pedagogical-preventive character” and demonstrates the rejection of “perpetrated moral and illegal conduct” by the former mayor of Rio. Márcia Capanema also set a fine of R$ 433,290.

THE OTHER SIDE

wanted by Power360Marcelo Crivella’s defense said that the decision “has no immediate effect”. also stated that “an electoral judge of 1st Instance does not have the competence to cancel the mandate of a federal deputy” and what resources have already been presented.