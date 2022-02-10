Zakaria is that midfielder that Allegri wanted to be able to rely on his physicality. He is not a director, despite the fact that he has a vision of the game: the arrival of the Swiss solves a technical need but not all the problems of Juve’s midfield, in short. The former Borussia Monchengladbach allows you to draw a median with two – he has already been appreciated in training from inside – or three: in the latter case he can act as a right midfielder (as in his debut with Verona) or in front of the defense. While waiting for a full-time director – among the priorities for the next summer market – the department hierarchies change from time to time.

Solutions

–

The Swiss can play in a two-way median with Locatelli (plan A) or Rabiot (plan B). He actually takes the place of Bentancur, but having a greater predisposition to play vertically. By adding a third midfielder, on the other hand, McKennie’s work as a raider jumps up to preferences, and Allegri asked him to be more effective in the goal zone. The evolution of the Juventus midfield therefore gives more variations to the coach, who can measure his strength thanks to a game of pairs: Zakaria, with inverted foot, can be complementary or supplementary to Rabiot; like Arthur and Locatelli, with the latter freer to act as a left midfielder in the presence of the former in the role of play. There is also the Bernardeschi variant to be considered, which can act as an attacking winger but also as a midfielder, with a higher quality offensive development. A full of solutions that Allegri can use based on the characteristics of the opposing team and the match plan that he wants to implement.