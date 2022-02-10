Starting today the entire saga of KINGDOM HEARTSfrom the first to the third chapter (with all the episodes in between) is available in version Cloud on Nintendo Switch in digital format.

The titles available on eShop include KINGDOM HEARTS HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX, KINGDOM HEARTS HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue, KINGDOM HEARTS III + Re Mind (DLC) and the complete collection KINGDOM HEARTS INTEGRUM MASTERPIECE for Cloud. By purchasing KINGDOM HEARTS III + Re Mind (DLC) it will be possible to obtain the Keyblade “Red Union”For use in the game. More details available below the trailer.

A 20% discount will be available for the initial purchase until the end of February

MILAN (10 February 2022) – As part of the KINGDOM HEARTS 20th anniversary celebrations, today SQUARE ENIX Ltd. and Disney released four beloved KINGDOM HEARTS titles for the first time on the Nintendo Switch ™ via the Cloud. Among the versions on the Cloud we find KINGDOM HEARTS HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX, KINGDOM HEARTS HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue, KINGDOM HEARTS III + Re Mind (DLC) and the complete collection KINGDOM HEARTS INTEGRUM MASTERPIECE for Cloud. Shopping KINGDOM HEARTS III + Re Mind (DLC)either as a standalone title or as part of the full collection, players will receive the “Red Union” Keyblade for use in that game.

Watch the launch trailer for the Cloud versions of the KINGDOM HEARTS series for Nintendo Switch here: https://youtu.be/5T7Gp3s4liQ

For the full list of games included in each collection, please visit: https://square-enix-games.com/en_GB/news/kingdom-hearts-switch

Before purchasing any title, you can test your internet connection with the free playable demos, downloadable from Nintendo eShop for three of the beloved KINGDOM HEARTS titles, namely KINGDOM HEARTS HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX, KINGDOM HEARTS HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue And KINGDOM HEARTS III + Re Mind (DLC).

The first chapter of the KINGDOM HEARTS franchise came out twenty years ago, in 2002, starting the lasting collaboration between SQUARE ENIX and Disney. Since then, the series has sold more than 35 million copies worldwide. Nintendo Switch players have been looking forward to the series being added to the console’s catalog of games and now they can finally accompany Sora, Donald, Goofy and many other Disney and Pixar characters on their adventures during the ‘Seekers Saga’. Darkness ”, which goes from the first KINGDOM HEARTS up to the acclaimed KINGDOM HEARTS III + Re Mind (DLC).

To purchase these titles, visit the following page: www.kingdomhearts.com/switch

Cloud-streamed versions of the KINGDOM HEARTS series games are now available for Nintendo Switch in select regions * and are rated PEGI 12. For more information, please visit: https://square-enix-games.com/en_GB/news/kingdom-hearts-switch

* Cloud-streamed versions of the KINGDOM HEARTS series games are available in the following territories: Japan, United States and Canada, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary , Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, South Korea and Hong Kong.