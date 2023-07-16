Sunday, July 16, 2023, 12:35 p.m.



Summer is the favorite time of many people because they go on vacation. In Spain, most citizens choose this time of year to carry out their dream trips. Some prefer closer destinations and escape to the beach, but others decide to take flight and visit other continents and enrich themselves with new cultures.

One of the biggest fears of people who go on vacation at this time of year for a long time is the fear that they will break into their homes. During the summer, criminals take advantage of the fact that tenants have gone on vacation to enter their homes and steal all kinds of valuables. From jewelry, cash or technological objects. At home you house all kinds of objects of economic value and thieves take advantage of the fact that you are not at home to steal.

According to Generali Seguros, the summer holidays, together with Easter and Christmas, are the time of the year when more home robberies take place. Even if you are going to spend a few weeks on vacation away from home, it does not mean that you cannot implement some security measures to prevent theft. Anticipating thieves and knowing their home burglary methods is essential to protecting your home and assets.

Tips to avoid being robbed while on vacation



The Molina de Segura Police have shared a publication in which they list some tips so that they do not break into your home while you are on vacation:

1. Blinds. Do not fully close the blinds on upper floors so that it appears that the house is not empty.

2. Charge the car. Try to go on vacation discreetly. If you have to store a lot of suitcases in the car, avoid doing it during the busiest hours.

3. The mailbox. Have a friend or family member pick up the mail, preventing it from piling up in the mailbox.

4. Neighbors. Tell your neighbors that you are going on vacation. The first line of defense against burglary is made up of observant neighbors who can keep an eye on your home when you’re on vacation.

5. Do not hide keys in mailboxes, pots or other places in the building. If you want to leave an access key, you can give it to a neighbor, the community doorman or a relative.

6. Hanging clothes. Hang clothes out so it looks like someone is home.

7. Automatic deterrent light. Use a lighting device that turns on automatically through movement, outdoor patio or garage lights.

8. Do not disconnect the doorbell. This action may be indicative that no one will be home for a long time.

9. Doors and windows. When you go on vacation make sure you close doors and windows. Also secure lower-floor windows.

10. Locks. For greater security, exterior doors must have a lock with a lock that prevents or makes it difficult to open them.

These are some recommendations to avoid burglars at home while you are on vacation.