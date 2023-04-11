The Juventus club contests the measure taken for the insults against Lukaku against Inter. Response expected on Friday in view of the big match Juve-Napoli
Juventus has filed an appeal for the closure of the Allianz Stadium curve, on the occasion of the next home match against Napoli (April 23), following the racist insults addressed to Lukaku in the last Coppa Italia match against Inter : the answer is expected on Friday. The news was in the air, now the intentions are followed by the facts: the club believes that the collaboration shown in recognizing the fans who have become protagonists of the gestures that it denounced and condemned right away has been too much underestimated. “Juventus is always very active in campaigns against racism – explained the manager of the sports area, Francesco Calvo -. The chants would have been heard from the 35th minute of the second half and we were surprised by the simple fact that there were no signals to activate the anti-racism protocol, suspending the match”.
JUVE APPEAL
Calvo also highlighted how “we were surprised that our help in identifying those responsible was not accepted. Finally, since Juve-Inter was a Coppa Italia match, it was a non-subscription event. Only 1028 were subscribers that day, out of the 4500 generally present in that sector. Fans who will not be able to go to watch the match against Napoli but who maybe weren’t even at the stadium that day have been sanctioned with this provision. The club, in addition to having made the video material collected by the 115 security cameras installed inside the Allianz Stadium available to the Police Headquarters, has identified two of the fans portrayed by some videos that have been making the rounds on social networks, activating their own Code of liking: a minor will be kept out of all Juve events for ten years, an adult will be excluded for life.
April 11, 2023
