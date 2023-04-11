Juventus has filed an appeal for the closure of the Allianz Stadium curve, on the occasion of the next home match against Napoli (April 23), following the racist insults addressed to Lukaku in the last Coppa Italia match against Inter : the answer is expected on Friday. The news was in the air, now the intentions are followed by the facts: the club believes that the collaboration shown in recognizing the fans who have become protagonists of the gestures that it denounced and condemned right away has been too much underestimated. “Juventus is always very active in campaigns against racism – explained the manager of the sports area, Francesco Calvo -. The chants would have been heard from the 35th minute of the second half and we were surprised by the simple fact that there were no signals to activate the anti-racism protocol, suspending the match”.