Emotions | Gentle, calm, happy – This is what it looks like when children are taught about emotions in Helsinki

Emotional skills must now be taught in all elementary schools in Helsinki. We went to see how they are studied.

“Gentle.”

“Drowsy.”

“Cheerful.”

Class 4 B of Porolahti Elementary School in Helsinki sits on the floor in a circle and everyone takes turns picking an emoji from the floor. In the emotional circle, you can tell how you feel now. You can give reasons, but you don’t have to.

For children who have done similar exercises for years, the task is easy, there are words for the feelings. The group is also already good at looking each other in the eye, greeting and praising the friend.

From this academic year, every primary school in Helsinki must teach emotional and interaction skills.

It doesn’t always mean a separate hour in reading order. In many classes, the same thing has been done for some time. This is one of the big trends in the field of education.

Porolahti elementary school’s 4th grade students Martti Lyytinen (left), Armas Kuusiholma, Aukusti Kukonlehto and Alvar Vuorenmaa reflect on emotions during the emotional skills class.

Systematization is new and also in line with the council strategy that guides Helsinki’s political decision-making. Every school has to think about how to systematically introduce emotional skills into everyday school life. Teachers have also received additional training.

That’s why we took a look at how feelings are talked about.

4 in the B class from everything you can see that the teacher To Katri Heino this is a matter of the heart. Small exercises have been done frequently since the first grade. This is how many of them are made in a row at the request of the supplier.

The district also practices listening, asking questions and encouraging when one of the students tells about his circus hobby. In addition, today we will write in our heart notebook the things we are grateful for. Let’s do a presence and relaxation exercise. After that, the eager hands go up towards the ceiling again, when the teacher asks how it felt.

Strengths are listed on the classroom walls. Every day, a heart type is chosen, i.e. a particularly kind and fair person who, for example, gets to be the first in the food line.

Teacher Katri Heino does the Vuori exercise, where you learn to be present. Many relax in their own desk, but it is also allowed to relax on the floor.

“Sometimes it’s nice and sometimes it’s a bit boring when you’re so used to it. It’s nothing special to talk about your feelings”, says Lovely Kuusiholma.

“Here you learn to better recognize emotions, in yourself and in others,” says Aava Rovers.

“It helps if you notice the small signs that the guy is sad. It’s easier to comfort”, says Emmi Haapakoski.

Teacher Heino says that he has acquired additional training in teaching emotional and interaction skills because he considers the theme important.

“These are things that can and should be practiced often. Teaching skills is an important way to prevent bullying.”

In middle school The topics for the eighth graders today are anxiety and love.

Love is part of the same whole of health information, where we think about sexuality and gender. The task is to think about where love can be felt. On the lips, on the feet. In the brain! Markers are used to mark suitable points for the paper person named Jossu.

The paper person Jossu has already had to experience, for example, joy and fatigue. Ella Vyyryläinen (left), Anton Saarivirta (back left), Pyry Uusikivi and Millie Kaitala think about where love could be felt.

The discussion is lively. From the front row, they challenge that love is useless. For example, it is commented from the side that it is difficult to love others if you do not love yourself. And why is love sometimes difficult, think the young people.

In the neighboring class, anxiety is discussed again. What emotions is it related to? Yes, exactly, uncertainty or panic are great responses. What can be done about it if it doesn’t go away?

Health information teach Tiina Allen and Salla Kuusela say that emotional skills easily fit into their subject. This is not the case in all subjects.

That’s why they think it’s good that teachers are offered additional training and tools based on researched knowledge, which everyone can then apply in their own way, preserving the teacher’s pedagogical freedom. In these classes, the methods are developed by Mieli ry.

What does anxiety feel like? Meiyu Engberg (left), Chadapa Kladtook (center back) and Negin Ahmadian talk.

In Porolahti, there is an annual clock, which is used to think about how these issues are dealt with in different subjects and in what context. Teachers feel that grouping and togetherness are important.

Interaction skills have also been thought about in interactions between staff and in relation to young people. Emotional skills were recently taught in parenting classes as well.

The student union came up with the idea of ​​good mood breaks. Students are rewarded for friendly behavior and pleasant company. The school also organizes an event focusing on mental health, the idea of ​​which comes from the Helsinki youth budget.

Kuusela studied psychology last fall and feels that it is helpful in teaching emotional skills.

“Young people are more mature and aware than before. The discussions go deep. Especially on the ninth, when dealing with mental health and ways to cope with various crises in life,” he says.

“Wonderfully, they also suggest ways to help others,” says Allen.

“There is a demand for these themes, even though these things are currently taught from kindergarten. It was corona, it’s this world situation, and especially at the end of elementary school, young people have great pressure about the future,” says Allen.

“Young people need ways to deal with all of this,” says Kuusela.

Jossu is hung on a board. Teacher Salla Kuusela discusses the theme of the day, i.e. love, in more detail.

Interviewed teenagers each say these are important hours.

“These skills can be needed at any time in life,” he says From Niki Haapasi.

“It’s good that you learn to express your feelings. Or to deal with them, if we are talking about anger, for example”, says Dario Ugas.

Meyu Engberg again, inspired by the previous hour, I’m thinking specifically about anxiety. That is, ways to overcome it, for example by understanding one’s own strengths.

“Everyone can’t be good at everything, but everyone has good sides,” he says.