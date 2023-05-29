The 37th matchday of Serie A goes to the archives with Milan’s 0-1 victory over Juve, which qualifies the Rossoneri for the next Champions League. Meanwhile, Inter are preparing for the end of Istanbul against Manchester City with the great doubt between Dzeko and Lukaku to support Lautaro Martinez. In the meantime, the 106th edition of the Giro d’Italia ends with Cavendish’s victory in Rome in the sprint, while in F1, as usual, Verstappen wins the Montecarlo GP. We talk about it in “Che Domenica”, with the deputy director of the Gazzetta, Stefano Agresti, in the studio with Fabio Russo. Watch the video