Gasperini’s striker scores two goals and makes an assist for Maehle, but the Lady comes back twice with Di Maria, Milik and Danilo

Juve doesn’t win, but reacts with the right attitude to the maxi penalty of 15 points suffered during the week. Massimiliano Allegri’s team, in front of John Elkann, the new management in full force and a public in constant protest against the institutions of football, goes down twice against Atalanta (after 4′ and after 53′) but in both cases he doesn’t give up, demonstrating a great character. The final result is a crackling 3-3 also thanks to the magic of Di Maria (1 goal) and the freshness of Lookman (2 and an assist). But the goal that prevented the Bianconeri from defeat was that of Danilo, not surprisingly the captain and leader of the team.

BOTTLE AND ANSWER — An uphill game for Juventus immediately. Not even 5 minutes and Atalanta, who approach the match with great personality, take the lead. Lookman’s shot, driven by Boga, is far from irresistible, but Szczesny gives him his name and the frost for the Allianz Stadium is crazy. Angel Di Maria will take care of it, leader as never before in black and white, to take the team by the hand and warm up the public with subtleties. Allegri’s team reacts immediately: first Milik claims the penalty – but Marinelli’s refereeing is very English – then Locatelli (shot from distance) and Fideo (close pot) try without success. In the meantime, the Goddess loses Palomino due to an injury, replaced by the former Juventus player Demiral. The push from Juve remains the same, which takes a turn in the 24th minute when Ederson commits a naive foul on Fagioli and the referee, after checking at the Var, points to the penalty spot. Allegri didn’t look, as has been his habit since his days at Milan, and Di Maria made it 1-1, leaving his compatriot Musso no way out. Di Maria continued his personal show: in the 34th minute he triggered Fagioli’s heel, very good at serving with a tense and precise cross from Milik in the center of the area. The Pole burns Toloi on time and with a goal like a real striker from the box he scores the 2-1 and blows up the Allianz Stadium. See also Why does Benzema play with a bandage on his hand?

RANSOM DANILO — The party, however, lasts just the time of the interval. Because Atalanta “attacks” the second half exactly like the start of the match. After just a minute, Gasperini’s team took advantage of a mistake in the making by Danilo and with three passes put Maehle on target, Juve’s target on the market on several occasions, who scored the 2-2. This time Juve felt the blow and Dea took advantage of it: in the 53rd minute Boga found the cross from the left and Lookman, after having escaped the “cheerful” marking by Alex Sandro, brought Atalanta back forward. All finished? Not at all. Allegri plays the Federico Chiesa card, launched on the pitch with Di Maria and Milik. And in the 65th minute it’s the 3-3 with a set of free kicks from the edge: Fideo fakes the shot, but then Danilo touches the ball who with a big blow makes up for the lightness of the 2-2. The Nerazzurri responded with a great shot from Toloi, but Szczesny was ready. In the 78th minute Miretti had the ball to make it 4-3, but wasted it from a few steps away. See also Juve queen of Champions, Milan disappointment. Europa League and salvation: everything changes - Video Gazzetta.it

January 22, 2023 (change January 22, 2023 | 22:57)

