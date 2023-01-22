This Sunday, January 22, the businessman and cultural and educational promoter Henrique Machado Zuloaga, father of the political leader María Corina Machado, died in Caracas at the age of 92. This was reported by the political party Vente Venezuela through its social networks.

“It is with great regret that we report the death of Mr. Henrique Machado Zuloaga, father of our National Coordinator, María Corina Machado. To her, to her wife Corina, to her daughters and grandchildren, our hug and strength at this time, ”wrote the political organization on its Twitter account.

In a statement, the organization described Machado Zuloaga as a man “full of principles” and attached to his values.is. And although he was a man of few words, “when he said something, he said it”.



“His daughters describe him as the most positive man they knew, a great example to follow,” Vente Venezuela continued.

María Corina’s party pointed out that Henrique Machado Zuloaga was a great Venezuelan, a wonderful husband, a loving father and a young grandfather who loved his grandchildren.

“A legacy of a hard-working, decent country, full of values ​​is leaving who never doubted that Venezuela will be a better country very soon”, commented the group.

Various organizations and personalities from Venezuelan politics expressed their sorrow for the death of Don Machado Zuloaga and extended their condolences to the opposition leader.

THE NATIONAL (VENEZUELA)/GDA