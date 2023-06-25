Giovanni Manna is at work to satisfy Max Allegri’s requests. The Juve that will come will be rejuvenated but not without experience, which is why in recent months the sporting director has worked – even under cover – to ensure the presence of the cornerstones of the squad. Not only the return of Milik, strongly desired by the coach, but also the previous renewal of Danilo, demonstrate the intention of entrusting the dressing room to seasoned and esteemed players, who have shown that they have a certain attachment to the shirt and are also able to manage the club’s toughest moments. The agenda is also full of appointments in the coming days.