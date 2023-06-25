Home page politics

Elections are being held in Greece – again. Mitgrund is a passage in the right to vote. The Conservatives hope for a bonus. The news ticker to choose from.

preliminary report: Athens – Greece will elect a new parliament on Sunday (June 25) – for the second time in five weeks. On May 21, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ conservative Nea Dimokratia (ND) received a clear majority. But no coalition was found. Probably also because of an unusual passage in the electoral law. Because in the second ballot that follows, the winning party gets a decisive bonus.

The strongest party will get up to 50 extra seats. Mitsotakis hopes that this will enable him to form a “stable and effective government” with an absolute majority after the new election. He said that in the morning when voting in the capital Athens.

Conservatives hope for an absolute majority in Greece: Mitsotakis wants to ensure sole government

According to polls, Mitsotakis actually has a good chance of another term with an absolute majority. The main opposition party, Alexis Tsipras’ left-wing Syriza, lags far behind Mitsotakis’ ND. In May, the Conservatives got 40.8 percent of the vote, compared to 20 percent for Syriza. According to polls, the ND could at least confirm the result. Among other things, Mitsotakis boasted that he had cut more than 50 taxes. Unemployment has also fallen recently.

Greece election: Kyriakos Mitsotakis voting in Athens on Sunday. © Aris Messinis/AFP

Syriza had difficulties in the run-up to oppose the course of the ND. During the election campaign, she tried to make the social consequences of inflation for many people an issue, given the continued low wages in Greece. After his vote on Sunday, Tsipras warned of an “uncontrolled government” under Mitsotakis. However, many Greeks still blame him for giving in to the EU in the financial crisis.

Forecasts, projections and results: the timetable for the Greek elections

Two factors that could still significantly influence the election result are a low turnout and several small parties that could make it over the three percent hurdle.

Mitsotakis has already warned of a possible third election in August if his ND does not achieve an absolute majority this time either. The first forecasts from post-election surveys are expected after the polling stations close at 6:00 p.m. German time. Extrapolations could arrive around 7 p.m. (AFP/fn)