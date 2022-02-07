Calf problems, no Coppa with Sassuolo and first league match. Bonucci works in a group, Bernardeschi still apart. No problem for Zakaria, who came out in pain against Verona
Giorgio Chiellini will have exams tomorrow, a calf problem could keep him out for a few games. Certainly the forfeit against Sassuolo on Thursday in the Italian Cup and realistically no hope of seeing him on the pitch in the direct match in the league with Atalanta next Sunday. The risk of a longer stop also seriously jeopardizes the matches to follow, namely the derby with Turin and the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 with Villarreal, but it will be precisely the investigations at J Medical that will better clarify the situation. extent of the injury and recovery times.
For a defender who stops there is another ready to return to the field. Bonucci, already a few days in the group, is a candidate to take back his place as a starter in the next match on the calendar. No problem for Zakaria, after a small blow remedied on his debut against Hellas Verona at the level of the lumbar region. Alex Sandro has also resumed training, after being negativized by Covid. While Bernardeschi continues the personalized work postponing in the wake of last week.
