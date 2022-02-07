Giorgio Chiellini will have exams tomorrow, a calf problem could keep him out for a few games. Certainly the forfeit against Sassuolo on Thursday in the Italian Cup and realistically no hope of seeing him on the pitch in the direct match in the league with Atalanta next Sunday. The risk of a longer stop also seriously jeopardizes the matches to follow, namely the derby with Turin and the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 with Villarreal, but it will be precisely the investigations at J Medical that will better clarify the situation. extent of the injury and recovery times.