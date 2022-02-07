Spider-Man: No Way Home finally fulfilled our fantasy related to Spider-Verse live-action. The appearance of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield definitely helped the movie become one of the most beloved of the arachnid, however, Tom Holland he has one particular regret prior to beginning his career as the hero.

As part of a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Holland revealed that he would have liked to talk to garfield when he found out that he was going to replace him as the new spider-man on the big screen. In the own words of Holland:

“One thing I can remember now with some clarity and regret is that I never called Andrew Garfield when I took over as Spider-Man,” “If someone had told me after my second movie that it was over and another kid would be charge, it would have broken my heart.”

And it is that in real life, Holland, Maguire, and Garfield They are very good friends, and even have their own group of WhatsApp. garfield he has previously shown to be very happy with the way Marvel and Sony have handled the character of late. In fact, he claims that No Way Home it allowed him to “redeem” his version of the character.

Publisher’s note: It will be difficult for any other MCU movie to top what happened in No Way Home, although recent rumors suggest that Dr. Strange in The Multiverse of Madness could even incorporate characters from the FOX franchises, as well as different variants of some of the heroes. best known of this cinematographic universe.

Via: THR