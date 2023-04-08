That blond boy with blue eyes you always know where to find him. Every afternoon, after school, he takes the Circumvesuviana: an hour by train from Torre Annunziata to Sorrento. He puts down his bag, turns his head towards the window to look at the sea and eats his ham sandwich. He wants to become a footballer, but he has already had a few doors in his face. At Salernitana they told him that he is too thin to play. Ciro didn’t care and continued on his way. National students of the AC Milan club, 2006/07 season. Immobile dangles and scores, scores many goals, reaches 30. Renato Cioffi coaches the first team in Serie C, that blonde forward with a curved back is just 17 years old. He is young, but he deserves trust.