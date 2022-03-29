Another hearing in the Prosecutor’s Office in Turin as part of the Prisma investigation, which digs into the accounts of Juventus, bringing the accusation of false accounting. He was listened to for three hours, as a person informed on the facts, Alessandro Lelli, partner of the World Soccer Agency of Alessandro Lucci. The prosecutor’s magnifying glass focuses on the agreements that the Juventus club made with its players in the lockdown period imposed by the Covid emergency: in March 2020 the parties agreed to freeze four months but according to the investigators there was a follow-up in the ‘agreement to make three of the four suspended salaries.

The hearings try to reconstruct any irregularities on the budget, since in the budget report of the following June the sums were omitted in full as a waiver of the card holders and no debt was indicated. To present their version of events in recent days were Dybala, Bernardeschi, Alex Sandro and Ramsey’s consultant. The agency to which Lelli belongs takes care of the interests of Bonucci and Cuadrado, among others. They are joined by Kulusevski, not in the squad in the first round of agreements but present in the second, or during the 2020-2021 season, when an agreement similar to that of the previous season was repeated. More hearings are expected in the coming days.