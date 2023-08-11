When Michael Schumacher wore a helmet for the first time and got into a Formula 1 car, the German was already a rising star. Spectators reveled in the young driver as he quickly became a force of nature, going on to dominate the top tier of motorsport with the likes of Benetton, Ferrari and Mercedes-Benz.

His legacy in motorsport is truly undeniable and “Full Throttle – The Schumacher Collection” represents a careful selection of 160 objects from a brilliant career, collected over 30 years in a private Japanese collection; the bids for the auction on rmsothebys.com will start from 16 August to 6 September 2023.

Auction Michael Schumacher RM Sotheby’s Photo by: RM Sotheby’s

The pearls

The 1994 Benetton F1 Bell helmet – Confirmed by a Bell Certificate of Authenticity and worn by Schumacher when he raced for the Italian team in the 1994 Formula 1 World Championship – his first year as Champion with eight wins and six pole positions – and which saw Benetton finish second in the Constructors’ Championship is estimated at between $40,000 and $60,000.

There’s also a bottle of 1989 Formula 1 Moet champagne signed by Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost – a truly special item valued at between $5,000 and $10,000.

Schumacher’s Schuberth helmet worn for Scuderia Ferrari Formula 1 in 2002, certified by Jens Munser Designs as an authentic example, could not be missing; this helmet was delivered on 4 July 2002, the year of the championship victory, and was used in the Japanese and Hungarian Grands Prix. At Suzuka the German was in pole position, set the fastest lap in the race and won. In Hungary he qualified 2nd, set the lap record in the race and finished in the place of honor. The estimate for this helmet is between $20,000 and $25,000.

Here is a 2003 Scuderia Ferrari OMP Formula 1 racing suit signed by Michael, worn on 14th September 2003 at the Italian Grand Prix, where Schumacher qualified on pole position and finished 1st after setting the fastest lap. He also won the World Cup that year and the price tag is between $12,000 and $15,000.

There is also a Schuberth Scuderia Ferrari Formula 1 helmet from 2001, also certified by Jens Munser Designs as authentic, from the year in which ‘Schumi’ became Champion; delivered on 22 January 2001, it was used in the Australian, Malaysian and Brazilian Grands Prix, where the Ferrari driver achieved pole position, victory and one lap more in Melbourne, to then repeat himself in Sepang, while in Interlagos he finished pole and 2nd place. The visor is signed and the estimate is between $20,000 and $25,000.

Auction Michael Schumacher RM Sotheby’s Photo by: RM Sotheby’s

First 10 lots

1991: Michael Schumacher Replica Arai Jordan-Ford Formula 1 Helmet $40,000 – $60,000

1994: Michael Schumacher Helmet Bell Benetton Formula 1 $40,000 – $60,000

2001: Michael Schumacher Schuberth Helmet Scuderia Ferrari Formula 1 $40,000 – $60,000

1990: Michael Schumacher Helmet Arai West WTS Racing German Formula 3 $30,000 – $50,000

1991: Michael Schumacher Shoei Benetton Formula 1 Helmet $30,000 – $40,000

1993: Michael Schumacher Helmet Bell Benetton Formula 1 $30,000 – $40,000

1993: Michael Schumacher Helmet Bell Benetton Formula 1 $30,000 – $40,000

1995: Michael Schumacher Helmet Bell Benetton Formula 1 $30,000 – $40,000

2003: Michael Schumacher Schuberth Helmet Scuderia Ferrari Formula 1 $30,000 – $40,000

2004: Michael Schumacher Schuberth Helmet Scuderia Ferrari Formula 1 $30,000 – $40,000