The interception between Agnelli and Elkann dates back to 6 September 2021

Even a phone call between Andrea Agnelli and John Elkann to the documents of the investigation by the Turin prosecutor’s office on the capital gains of Juventus. The CEO of Exor (not investigated) speaks precisely of the “embellished” budget thanks to the sale of players. And he worries about what the Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri might say. To which Elkann advises through a third party not to talk about company policies. Meanwhile, after the request for indictment notified by the prosecutor, UEFA has also opened an investigation into financial Fair Play. Among the recipients are the former president, the former deputy Pavel Nedved, Fabio Paratici and Maurizio Arrivabene. The accusing hypothesis has not changed for either the suspects or Juventus. But – as we read on www.open.online – the former three members of the board of statutory auditors who were heard by the Turin magistrates in recent days have been removed from the squad. And for which we could go towards archiving.

L’interception between Agnelli and Elkann instead it dates back to 6 September 2021. Corriere della Sera talks about it: the phone call is found in the records of the investigation. “The theme here – says the president – and let’s go back to the genesis, to the anamnesis of the situation: we have always taken risks and the board has always been informed that they have been taken. And corrective measures have always been found along the way”. To which Elkann replies: “Yes, but as you remember, you said that in the end there was, on the part of the sports management, (…) they expanded. There are a whole series of operations that they did”.

And Agnelli speaks precisely of the problem at the basis of the investigation: “Exactly, making excessive use of the instrument of capital gains: if the market collapses, the market collapses! This is a fact”. The two also talk about the coach Merry. According to Elkann he must be careful «not to say that the policies that have been made in recent years were senseless, a lot of money has been spent on players who don’t know. And then what were the prerogatives of the market were the prerogatives of the markets at that time. Now we need to manage things in the best possible way (…) so much at the end of what the others have done before, who cares”. And the cousin replies: “Yes, yes I agree, I perfectly agree”.

Il Sole 24 Ore instead recalls that in its report Deloitte noted that the operating loss and equity were overstated by 61 and 9 million. While in the notice of conclusion of the investigations there was talk of 155 million in capital gains and savings of 22 million instead of 90. For this reason there could be debts not reported in the balance sheet for tens of millions. According to the Bianconeri, private agreements with players should not be considered as sources of obligations. A large part of the legal game will be played on this.

Subscribe to the newsletter

