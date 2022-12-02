In November the market cars in Italy le hybrid cars they were the best sellers, covering 1/3 of the preferences (34.0% in January-November); with a 9.2% for the “full” hybrids And 24.5% for “mild” hybrids. In total they were sold in November 40,895 hybrid vehicles And 6,698 plug-in hybrid cars rechargeable.

Best selling HYBRID CARS November 2022

There Fiat Panda also dominates the ranking of hybrid cars best sellers in November 2022, ahead of Launch Ypsilon And Ford Puma.

POS. BRAND TEMPLATE REGISTRATION 1 Fiat Panda 7,297 2 Throw Ypsilon 3,070 3 Ford Puma 2,397 4 Fiat 500 2,317 5 Toyota Yaris 2.309 6 Toyota Yaris Cross 2.033 7 Hyundai Tucson 1.116 8 Kia Sports 1.053 9 nissan Qashqai 777 10 Jeeps Renegade 738 Best-selling hybrid cars November 2022

The Panda also dominates the ranking of best-selling hybrid cars in November

Best-selling PLUG-IN HYBRID CARS November 2022

In November 2022 among the best-selling cars plug-in hybrids plus, in the first three places on the podium there are SUVs Jeep Renegade, Compass And Lynk&Co 01.

POS. BRAND TEMPLATE REGISTRATION 1 Jeeps Renegade 923 2 Jeeps Compass 801 3 Lynk&Co 01 677 4 Volvo XC40 508 5 Ford Kuga 266 6 Audi Q3 265 7 Mini Countryman 203 8 BMW Series 2 180 9 Volkswagen Tiguan 165 10 Mercedes-Benz GLA 151 Best Selling Plug-in Hybrid Cars October 2022

Jeep Renegade 4xe is the best-selling plug-in hybrid car in Italy

You may also be interested in this content

Hybrid car tax

All hybrid cars 2022

Hybrid car classification

How the full hybrid works

How plug-in hybrid works

How the mild hybrid works

See now also the evidence of hybrid cars try our driving impressions on board cars with full, mild hybrid and even plug-in technology.

EV Driving all about electric and hybrid cars

NEW car price list

USED ​​car ads

DATA SOURCE UNRAE

What do you think? Jump on FORUM And Google News all the news of the car

The article Best-selling hybrid cars November 2022 comes from newsauto.it.

#Bestselling #hybrid #cars #November