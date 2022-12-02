In November the market cars in Italy le hybrid cars they were the best sellers, covering 1/3 of the preferences (34.0% in January-November); with a 9.2% for the “full” hybrids And 24.5% for “mild” hybrids. In total they were sold in November 40,895 hybrid vehicles And 6,698 plug-in hybrid cars rechargeable.
Best selling HYBRID CARS November 2022
There Fiat Panda also dominates the ranking of hybrid cars best sellers in November 2022, ahead of Launch Ypsilon And Ford Puma.
|POS.
|BRAND
|TEMPLATE
|REGISTRATION
|1
|Fiat
|Panda
|7,297
|2
|Throw
|Ypsilon
|3,070
|3
|Ford
|Puma
|2,397
|4
|Fiat
|500
|2,317
|5
|Toyota
|Yaris
|2.309
|6
|Toyota
|Yaris Cross
|2.033
|7
|Hyundai
|Tucson
|1.116
|8
|Kia
|Sports
|1.053
|9
|nissan
|Qashqai
|777
|10
|Jeeps
|Renegade
|738
Best-selling PLUG-IN HYBRID CARS November 2022
In November 2022 among the best-selling cars plug-in hybrids plus, in the first three places on the podium there are SUVs Jeep Renegade, Compass And Lynk&Co 01.
|POS.
|BRAND
|TEMPLATE
|REGISTRATION
|1
|Jeeps
|Renegade
|923
|2
|Jeeps
|Compass
|801
|3
|Lynk&Co
|01
|677
|4
|Volvo
|XC40
|508
|5
|Ford
|Kuga
|266
|6
|Audi
|Q3
|265
|7
|Mini
|Countryman
|203
|8
|BMW
|Series 2
|180
|9
|Volkswagen
|Tiguan
|165
|10
|Mercedes-Benz
|GLA
|151
