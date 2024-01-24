Napoli, Osimhen: “Premier League? I've already decided what to do”

The top Premier League clubs are ready to attack: Victor Osimhen he will be a very hot name in the summer transfer market. The Napoli striker from Nigeria's retreat, where he is playing in the Africa Cup of Nations, spoke about his future: “I have already made my decision on the next step to take at the end of the season. I already have everything clear in my mind, I already have my plan. I know what I want to do, the next choice I want to make is already decided. I think 60% of people talk about me when approaching the Premier League. The Premier League is one of the biggest leagues in the world. I want to finish the season with Napoli at my best and then the final choice will come”, the words of the former Lille center forward to CBS.

Transfer market, Osimhen-Napoli, the clause that can take him to the Premier League. But watch out for PSG and Bayern Munich

Osimhen recently renewed his contract with Napoli, extending it until 2026 (with a salary of 10 million euros per season including bonuses), one year more than the previous deadline. On him not only the top English clubs, but also the eyes of PSG, Bayern Munich and a little thought of Real Madrid (but Florentino Perez's priority is to wear white Kylian Mbappe which could be reduced to zero by Paris Saint Germain). The price to snatch him from Napoli? According to CorSport, the striker of Aurelio De Laurentiis' club has one “maxi termination clause, between 120 and 130 million euros”.

