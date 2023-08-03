Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeauannounced that he separated from his wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, after 18 years of marriage.

“After many deep and difficult conversations, we have decided to part ways,” Trudeau said on Instagram.

The two “signed a legal separation agreement,” his office said in a statement.

He said the public can look forward to seeing them and their three children together as they “they remain a close family” and that both parents will be a “constant presence in their children’s lives.”

Trudeau and his wife, a former entertainment reporter, were childhood friends who met again in 2003 while organizing a charity ball. They soon began dating and got married in 2005 in Montreal.

They have three children: Xavier, 15 years old; Ella Grace, 14; and Hadrien, nine.

The separation is the first for a Canadian prime minister since Trudeau’s late father, Pierre Trudeauwho separated from Margaret Trudeau and ended up divorcing in 1984, during his last months in office.

In his 2014 memoir, titled “Common Ground,” the young Trudeau recalled that the “dark drama” at home and his parents’ eventual divorce had been hard on him.

Gregoire, 48, had been a constant presence alongside her husband, 51, at political events over the past decade, as he led the party from third place to forming a government in 2015, and through two other winning votes in 2019 and 2021.

On their last anniversary in May, Trudeau posted online a photo of the couple holding hands as they drove down a remote Canadian highway in an RV, captioned: “Every mile of this journey together is an adventure. I love you.” Soph”.

AFP