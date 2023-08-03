Nature: Supposedly heaviest whale in Earth’s history identified

Scientists have identified a new species of fossil whale, which is a contender for the title of the heaviest animal ever lived in the history of the Earth. About the opening reported in the journal Nature.

The new species has been named Perucetus colossus, which means “colossal whale from Peru”. His bones were discovered more than a decade ago on a steep rocky slope in the Ica region of southeastern Peru, which was underwater in ancient times and contains fossils of marine animals. 13 vertebrae, four ribs and a femur were found. Each vertebra weighs about 100 kilograms, and the ribs are almost 1.4 meters long.

The fossils are 39 million years old. Analysis of the bones and their comparison with living marine mammals showed that the ancient whale weighed somewhere between 85 and 340 tons, while the weight of blue whales reaches about 180 tons. In length, the animal reached about 20 meters, while some blue whales reach more than 30 meters in length. It does P. colossuspresumably the heaviest animal, but not the largest.

The record weight of the whale is achieved due to denser and heavier bones than the blue whale. It is thought to have lived predominantly in shallow coastal waters, as the heavy skeleton is characteristic of coastal marine mammals such as manatees. However, without a skull it is difficult to understand what exactly he ate. P. colossusalthough scientists believe it may have been scavenging for food on the seafloor or eating tons of krill and other tiny sea creatures.