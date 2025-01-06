Trudeau, once a very popular leader, is sinking in polls, which suggest that the Liberal Party will lose next fall’s elections Already in October, a group of deputies from his party demanded his resignation to avoid a heavy defeat against the Conservative Party, which leads the opposition.



01/06/2025



Updated at 2:48 p.m.





The epidemic of crises in Western governments has reached Canada: its prime minister, Justin Trudeauis on the verge of resigning as leader of the Liberal Party. This has been revealed by the two main newspapers in the country, the ‘Globe and Mail’ and the ‘…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only