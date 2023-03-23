Justin Roilandthe creator of Rick and Morty and High on Lifewas acquitted of domestic violence and kidnapping chargesat least according to what the author himself reported in a message entrusted to social media.

The case came to light in January, when it became public that Justin Roiland was on trial over allegations made by a former partner. The matter has led to his departure from all the various creative commitments: from Squanch Games (team author of the recent High on Life) to animation productions at Adult Swim such as Rick and Morty.

The matter was further aggravated by a series of messages that were revealed through Twitter and other social networks, in which Roiland seemed to linger in attitudes that are not very appropriate with underage girls. These last elements have not yet been commented directly by the author, who focused on the legal case reporting that this has been closed, with the charges being judged “false”at least reportedly.

“I always knew these claims were false and never had any doubt that this day would come,” Roiland wrote in a tweet, captioned “justice.” “I am grateful that this case has been closed but, at the same time, I am still deeply shaken by the terrible lies that have been told about me during this trial. Above all, I am sorry that so many people have been so quick to judge me without know the facts, based solely on the word of an embittered ex who tried to bypass due process to make me cancel. The fact that this happened, even if only partially, is a pity. However, now that the legal case is closed, I am determined to move forward and focus on my creative projects and clear my name.”

This is what Roiland reported in his tweet, which only touches on the legal issue but does not mention the other accusations made in recent weeks about his inappropriate visits. In any case, it seems that the court agreed with the author of Rick and Morty and High on Life, pending further confirmation on the matter.