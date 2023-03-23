From quasi-renewal to farewell, and it’s still not over, one year after the club’s irrevocable decision not to confirm the Argentine. What can happen now

A year and a day ago Dybala’s entourage and Juve managers met for the last time to say enough. The company’s decision was unequivocal: Joya was no longer part of the club’s plans, for technical and economic reasons. Max Allegri and the then Juventus managing director Maurizio Arrivabene spoke about it immediately afterwards. From then on, a slow but necessary awareness on the part of the footballer, who would have liked to remain in black and white for a long time. After seven seasons, however, it was time for him to say goodbye.

THE DISCOURSES ON THE RENEWAL — Paulo Dybala greeted Juventus fans in tears at the end of last season. And when he met them again, as opponents, he didn’t hide his affection for them. On the other hand, the former Juventus ten had really come one step away from becoming the symbolic man of the new cycle. From the summer of 2021, and until the following autumn and winter, Jorge Antun (Dybala’s agent) had repeatedly visited the Continassa offices to find the square on the agreement. The general agreement was already there at the end of November: the footballer would have signed a new four-year contract, with a base value of 8 million plus 2 in bonuses, with the latter frozen for two years and to be added to the fixed part of the third and fourth year engagement. See also Strategies, contacts, joints: the rumors about CR7 and Napoli are more and more ...

FROM DYBALA TO VLAHOVIC — Why did everything between Dybala and Juve blow up? Due to the continuous blocks of the player, returning from a period not from a physical point of view and not very continuous to deserve the recognition of the super signing to be allocated to the most representative of the squad. The management was already working to lower the management costs of the squad, the commitment required by the renewal required guarantees of performance which at that moment the Argentine was struggling to give on the field: standings in hand, Allegri’s team also struggled to keep up the pace of the former also due to his continuous absences. The internal turning point in Juve came in December, when they sensed the concrete possibility of getting their hands on the top scorer in Serie A: Dusan Vlahovic.

INSIDE THE RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN DYBALA AND THE JUVE WORLD — On a strategic level, Juve in January last year – by signing Vlahovic – decided to put the Serbian at the center of their new technical project. Downloading, accordingly and with immediate effect, Paulo Dybala. Who saw the curtain fall in early spring, without being able to influence the club’s decision. And although Joya then found a good understanding with the new Juventus center forward, there was only room for one in the future. Something in the relationship between the Juventus environment and the footballer broke only later, when he found himself negotiating (through his agent) with Inter: the Juventus people experienced it almost as an unforgivable betrayal. See also Sports programming on TV for this Monday, June 20

IN COURT — The turning point Rome has restored the bond between Dybala and the Juve fans, who have not spared him affection in the subsequent challenges as an ex. His name now re-emerges from the documents of the Prisma investigation, due to an agreement on the payment of some salaries that the club made with the players during the Covid period. In a file filed by the prosecutors of the Turin prosecutor’s office, the hearing of Dybala’s lawyer, Luca Ferrari, stands out, who confirmed that his client still has to receive more than 3 million as a result of the suspended monthly payments. In addition – through the lawyer – Dybala asks for an amount for pre-contractual liability for the non-renewal, that is the difference between what he would have earned at Juve and what he then went to perceive at Roma.

