Despite a nice header from Justin Kluivert, Valencia was unable to beat Almería at home. It became 2-2 in Mestalla.



23 Jan. 2023

After a goalless first half, partly because Largie Ramazani missed a penalty on behalf of Almería, Kluivert quickly managed to break the spell for Valencia in the second half. After three minutes he appeared in front of his direct opponent and nicely nodded the ball against the ropes. It was already his third goal for Kluivert in 2023. Earlier this year he also scored in the Copa del Rey duels with La Nucía and Gijón. In the last game before the World Cup, the Dutchman was also accurate against Real Betis. In La Liga, the former attacker of Ajax scored three goals this season.

Unfortunately for Kluivert and associates, the Dutch-made goal was not enough for three points. Chumi Brandariz made it 1-1 six minutes later, after which Valencia took the lead again through José Gaya, but Francisco Portillo’s goal turned out to be the last of the evening: 2-2.

The difference between Valencia and Almería therefore remains one point. Valencia is twelfth in La Liga, Almería fourteenth.

Football was not only played in Spain tonight. Also in the Italian Serie A. Internazionale lost their home game against Empoli 1-0. The team of Stefan de Vrij and Denzel Dumfries therefore remains in third place at 13 points from leader Napoli. Inter was already down to ten men in the first half. Milan Skriniar had to leave the field in the 41st minute with his second yellow card. In the second half, Tommaso Baldanzi made it 1-0 for Empoli on a pass from Nedim Bajrami. Dumfries remained on the bench at Inter for the entire match, where De Vrij played the entire match. See also Circles: Söder relaxes corona rules

