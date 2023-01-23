GENEVA (Reuters) – The World Health Organization (WHO) on Monday launched a $2.54 billion funding appeal to help people facing health emergencies around the world, including in conflicts in Yemen, Syria and Ukraine.

“More people than ever face the imminent risk of disease and hunger and need help now,” said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. “The world cannot look away and wait for these crises to resolve themselves.”

The organization is responding to what it says is an unprecedented 54 health emergencies worldwide, including 11 it classifies as the highest level of Grade 3, including the war in Ukraine; outbreaks of cholera and pox in the Democratic Republic of Congo and malnutrition in Somalia.

The global health agency, which has struggled to fund some programs amid weaknesses in its funding model, last year launched an emergency appeal for the first time and sought to raise $3.15 billion.

