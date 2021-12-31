A new milestone in the history of Grammy awards. “Peaches” by Justin Bieber, broke the record for song of the year. Eleven composers are nominated for their work on the subject. The last production to have this title was Beyoncé’s “Black Parade,” with two fewer people.

It should be remembered that, in the first decades of the awards, the songs nominated for song of the year had, at most, three registered composers. As Billboard notes, “this has changed dramatically” as “committee songwriting has become more common.”

During the month of November, the singer announced his next tour: Justice World Tour. It has already released official dates. The pop star announced more than 40 concerts that include visits to Latin America, the United Kingdom, Europe, South Africa, Israel, Australia and New Zealand.

All the information has been revealed by Bieber through his Instagram account. The tour is planned to take his music to 98 cities in a total of 20 countries. Fans of the singer have made it clear that they want to see the artist live.

The upcoming tour comes in support of Bieber’s latest album: Justice. “We have been working hard to create the best show we have ever made and we can’t wait to share it with fans around the world. See you soon, “Bieber said in a statement about the tour.

On November 22, Justin Bieber again made clear his feelings for his wife, model Hailey Bieber. The artist used his Instagram account to celebrate his partner’s 25th birthday.

“Life never made more sense until you became my wife,” he added. “I will never stop loving you, I will never stop hugging you and I will never stop protecting you. You, my queen, are more than enough for me and I will spend every day making you feel like the queen you are, “he commented.