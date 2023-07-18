Brazil Agencyi

07/17/2023 – 22:17

The 5th Panel of the Federal Regional Court of the 5th Region (TRF5) denied the defense’s request and kept in custody the three federal road police officers accused of having asphyxiated Genivaldo de Jesus Santos in May 2022. Federal Highway Police (PRF) in popular jury.

The judges, however, denied a request by the Federal Public Ministry (MPF) for the police officers to also be tried for committing the crime of abuse of authority. In this way, the police officers Paulo Rodolpho Lima Nascimento, Kléber Nascimento Freitas and William de Barros Noia will be tried for the crimes of torture and triple qualified homicide.

Genivaldo was killed in an approach by three PRF agents in May 2022 in the city of Umbaúba, located in the south of the state of Sergipe. He was placed in the back of the police car, where the agents fired tear gas and kept him trapped, with the windows closed. Genivaldo even struggled with his legs out of the car, but the police kept him trapped inside the vehicle by forcing the door. The cause of death was asphyxia and respiratory failure.























