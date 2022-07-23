After departure from gear 5 in September 2019 it didn’t take long for voices to be heard about a sequel. Well, it seems that finally The Coalition listened to the players; gear 6 and your campaign could be in development.

Although the information is not official, it comes from a good source and it is the same study mentioned above. This is an eye-catching employee application form from this developer.

The Coalition is on the lookout for a lead quest designer and is to work on the franchise of Gears of War. Obviously, this immediately draws attention.

As far as it is known, there is no official game in the series in development. Through the file some details come to light. Among them, there are several mentions about the missions and campaign levels that this unknown game will have.

But there is an emphasis on mentioning that it will be a single player experience. It also highlights the mention that the studio is looking for a designer capable of creating ‘high-quality, highly engaging campaign experiences’.

So there are great chances that this title will be gear 6 and is working on the campaign. At least that’s what the mention of taking care of the solo player experience suggests. doesn’t sound like a spin off or derived.

When will Gears 6 and its campaign go on sale?

The fact that The Coalition East searching a designer for the main campaign of gear 6 – if it is really for this title – it could be a sign that it is in early stages of development.

So it is ruled out that this new installment will come out this year and it is doubtful that it will see the light in 2023. Maybe it is a project for 2024 or 2025. It all depends on how fast the development of this game progresses and which team is responsible.

Unconfirmed information points to The Coalition is working on several projects. So he must split efforts across all of them, resulting in their respective releases not being as fast as many would like.

It also collaborates with other developers of Xbox Game Studios in other games, such as halo-infinite. You certainly have a busy, but not only packed, work schedule.

In addition to gear 6 we have more information about Xbox and their games.