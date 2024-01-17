A video shared on networks shows an alleged case of vigilante justice, after A man in Brazil attacked a suspected thief with a firearm.

(We recommend you read: On video: this is how a small plane crashed in Chile, leaving one dead and 4 injured).

According to international media, The event occurred in a favela in that country when the criminal tried to rob the man that by surprise he was armed.

In the images you can see when the alleged criminal appears with a wound on his head, while the other man asks him to show his hands.

Immediatelyhe shoots her in one of them, causing the alleged robber to run away.

Seconds later It is seen when the armed subject continues shouting and threatens the man with the firearm. He makes him show him his other hand and activates the trigger to give him another shot.

The event would have occurred in a favela in Brazil

On social networks, hundreds of people have rejected the violent events; while others rescue that the man defended his integrity in a panorama of insecurity that plagues Brazil.

(You might be interested: Mexico will deport 7 of the 8 Colombian women reported missing in Tabasco).

There are those who say that these types of acts are the only ones that allow “impunity” to be reduced.since many times criminals manage to flee the scene or are free after being captured.

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL

Read more news…