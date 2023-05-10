Just a couple of days ago, the Mexico City Attorney General’s Office announced that it had dismantled a building that was dedicated to producing pirated Coca-Cola. This time, in the State of Mexico, they found a Pelon Pelo Rico’s laboratory, which had illegal substances.

Before the dismantling of the pirate Pelón Pelo Rico laboratory that was located on Bosque de Quiroga street, in the Bosque de La Herradura residential subdivision, Huixquilucan, State of Mexico, the authorities of the Mexican Prosecutor’s Office arrested the alleged leader of the cell of drug distribution.

Entering into context, having discovered the pirate soft drink factory that they sold under the Coca Cola Company brand, which is classified as the favorite sugary drink in the world, caused a great shock to Mexicans, since everyone wondered if they managed to find the formula.

In addition to the ‘pirate’ products, the Pelón Pelo Rico were added, because when conducting investigations, they found presence of prohibited substances in tamarind candy.

Who makes the Pelón Pelo Rico?

After security elements of the State of Mexico revealed the location of a clandestine Pelón Pelo Rico laboratory, we present to you who makes the tamarind candy that is not Mexican.

Although the Mexican company ‘Grupo Lorena’ invented the ‘Pelón Pelo Rico’, when its founder, Fernando Topete, came up with the idea of ​​making a tamarind pulp sweet, which seemed as if the product came out of the character’s hair. ., when it went on the market, achieved great popularity.

It was in 2008, when the brand ceased to be under a Mexican company, since it was acquired by the chocolate company of The Hershey Company, formerly Hershey Foods Corporation, expanding the product to more countries.

Among the flavors of the candy that was 100% Mexican, are: