He wants a season finale to the max. Ivan Juric says it openly: “If we do well the last nine games of the championship we will give a positive value to the whole season. You need to have great motivation, there is no doubt about this. Instead, if we make a mistake, there will remain a negative flavor on a season which, from my point of view, is full of many important aspects “. Toro comes out of the last stop of Serie A, therefore, with clear ideas and precise objectives because “the next month and a half will go in the direction of giving full meaning to the season – adds the coach from Granada -. We did an exceptional job until the break in January, with results from all points of view beyond all expectations and beyond any logic, from the enhancement of the players to the quality of the game. The latest negative results have diminished our work a bit, now we have to go to the maximum to give a complete meaning to the season ”. See also Perez: "Slow adaptation to Red Bull due to short time"

Reflections – Il Toro will start again tomorrow evening from the Arechi guest of Salernitana. “It will be tough, difficult: they completely changed the team, and so did the manager, in January. At home they are always very aggressive, everyone suffered there, from Milan to Bologna ”. The last stop offered Juric the opportunity to elaborate an in-depth reflection on the last two months without a win. “The break helped us reflect a little. So I tell you: in these two months there have been some problems and certainly we have made mistakes – explains Juric -, but in the last eight games we have hit six posts, we have suffered four referee mistakes that have directly influenced the results, and we have taken three goals in the last minutes. These things have shifted the balance: unfortunately the results have been these, but I have not seen the decline of some players “.

Play Berisha – Tomorrow Berisha will still be in the goalposts of Toro, confirmed after Marassi’s mistake before the break. “My intention is to continue with Berisha – announces Juric -. At the beginning of the year we made a choice on Milinkovic who, after doing very well for a long time, had a small decline. Berisha did well with Bologna and Inter, then that mistake escaped or maybe not … But the truth is that we are conceding goals without suffering shots on goal ”. See also Boca has no peace: the new intern for Riquelme's sayings about the "innocence" of the players

About Belotti – Juric uses harsh words when talking about Andrea Belotti. “You all know of the appreciation I have always shown for Belotti, and the very high esteem I have for his professionalism. But he plays in a certain way the games at home, while away from home he is non-existent – Juric sinks-. At home he looks like a great striker, away from home much, much less. Now I expect him to play away from him as he did against Inter. I wait for the Rooster on the field. The renewal? Then he shows up .. “. Speaking of Belotti, Juric reveals a background on his latest blue appearance. “Speaking with Andrea, I realized that in the national team he was expecting a little more. It was a bad blow, just in general… “.

Aina does less and less – The discourse on individuals slips on Brekalo, “after missing ten days of work, he did two training sessions: he’s fine, let’s see the rest afterwards …”. Pass on Seck: “Yes, it is one of the options to replace Pobega on the right trocar. But like Lukic, Linetty and even Brekalo, even if on the right I prefer him less ”. And he closes on Aina by explaining why he hasn’t played even a minute since the beginning of the second round: “Because since he returned from the Africa Cup he hasn’t trained well. Together with him we did a good job in the first round, which ended well in Milan against Inter, but after the Africa Cup he never trained at the level he was before. Indeed, he has done less and less: now he has 45 days to raise his level. I hope it does “. See also Lazio wins easy in Salerno: 3-0 with a brace from Immobile, the new top scorer

April 1st – 11:44 am

