Et would have been unthinkable not so long ago: the Saudi and Qatari foreign ministers are sitting together on the same stage and vigorously agreeing with each other. It’s about the war in Ukraine. Shortly before, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell drew a line to Syria and said the Russian military was turning Mariupol into a European Aleppo.

Abdulrahman Al-Thani, the Qatari minister stated: “The humanitarian suffering in Ukraine that we are seeing and that everyone is talking about right now is suffering that various countries in the region have been experiencing for years. And nothing happened.” He would like to see the same level of commitment when it comes to the crises in his home region. And he demands that diplomatic efforts to solve them should take place on an equal footing in the future. The Saudi minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, expressly praised the remarks as “very good” and added another bitter point: “Aleppo was our Aleppo.”

Less than five years ago, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates led a quartet that imposed a blockade on Qatar. The small but very rich and stubborn emirate should be trimmed and brought into line. Even military action seemed possible. The contrast between the initial shock and the confidence that now prevails in Doha could hardly be sharper.

Qatar as mediator in the big crises

Indeed, Qatar can look back on a number of successes. The emirate emerged as the winner on points from the power struggle with its abusive neighbors. Now the Saudi minister is one of the many high-ranking state guests who traveled to the Doha Forum last weekend, a conference with which Qatar presents itself as a stage on which the major issues and crises of our time are discussed.







The emirate has used the greatest emergencies of recent years to position itself as a partner of the West. When Kabul fell to the Taliban, the emirate played a key role in efforts to bring fleeing Afghans to safety. In January, US President Joe Biden invited Qatar to the small circle of “important non-NATO allies”. Now, after Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, natural gas from Qatari stocks is supposed to reduce Europe’s dependency on Russia.

Qatar does not just beckon new billions in revenue. The supply contracts also have great political benefits for the emirate, and Energy Minister Saad al-Kaabi does not hide this. "I think gas has always brought a political dividend for the country," he says. "When you light up or heat houses around the world, you become important to countries. Energy is part of their national security." Going one step further, Qatar's security would also be part of it. The leadership has also managed the balancing act of not taking sides in the conflict between Putin and the West better than its Gulf rivals. Out of its own interest, Qatar has voiced clearer criticism of the attack on Ukraine.







Worry about the overpowering neighbors

When the leadership criticizes that Russia has broken international law and international rules, this also has to do with the fact that Qatar is confronted with encroaching and militarily powerful neighbors. At the same time, Doha offers itself as a mediator and keeps channels of communication open for both sides. Washington’s relations with Saudi Arabia and the Emirates continued to suffer during the Ukraine war. They hesitate to ramp up oil production to limit the impact of the war on the market and price. Abu Dhabi abstained when the UN Security Council voted on a draft resolution condemning Russian aggression.

In addition to world politics, football also fuels Qatar’s self-confidence and sense of mission. This Friday, with the draw for the group stage of the World Cup at the end of the year, all eyes will be on Doha. When asked about Russian participation, Hassan Al-Thawadi, head of the organizing committee, brought both fields together: “I think we all really have to try to find a way to come together. And that’s why I say this World Cup is an opportunity,” says Al-Thawadi, but adds that he wants to be understood as a private citizen. It’s a big dream, he knows that. “But it’s an opportunity to find ways to resolve conflicts through other platforms.”