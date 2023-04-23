Bull enterprise. Juric’s grenades beat Lazio 1-0 and hook Fiorentina with 42 points. “We played a great game, we could have closed it earlier against a very great Lazio. The victory is super deserved”. A comment also on Giampaolo Pazzini, present in the Dazn studios. Juric replies directly to him: “I would need one in my staff like Pazzini, master of the penalty area. His movements were top notch. But Sanabria played a game of depth, he just missed the goal “. At the end of the game Juric embraced Radonjic:” His path is a human one, he went from being unreliable to being a serious person. There were difficulties, but we overcame them and now we’re enjoying it.”

Sarri side

—

Maurizio Sarri, on the other hand, did not like the direction of the referee. “Referee Davide Ghersini needs to be stopped, we were penalised. If we had to count all the things he did to us, a series would have to be done. The fouls were of one type and after three minutes of another. Then a player had to be sent off, and they replaced him. We have to applaud the lads because they didn’t go crazy, we could have finished with ten or nine, then the game was difficult and that’s okay.” Sarri continues: “At a character level we kept up, I liked the players, but the refereeing was questionable”. And again: “We have collected a lot of points on the others. In 8 games, everything happens, the Champions League qualification is not safe and we have a difficult calendar. We are here on a character level, we have to start again”.