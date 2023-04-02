Jürgen Klopp, injured: violent attack against Liverpool bus after new defeat

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Jürgen Klopp, injured after violent attack.
Luis Díaz’s team lost a thrashing against Manchester City. They captured the attack on video.
Jürgen Klopp, Liverpool coach, was attacked this Saturday and “suffered damage” by “an object thrown towards the bus” of his team on his “return trip” after the game against Manchester City at the Etihad stadiumas explained by the latter club in a statement, in which it also regretted the “inappropriate” chants of its fans during the match, with a 4-1 local victory.
Violent attack against Liverpool
“Manchester City have been informed that the Liverpool manager sustained damage on his return journey after the match. We understand that an object was thrown towards the bus in a residential area. Incidents of this type are totally unacceptable, and we strongly condemn the actions of the person(s) responsible,” the Manchester entity denounced on its website.
City said it will “fully support the Manchester Region Police’s investigation” into this incident in any way” that it can.
An object today was thrown towards the Liverpool team coach.
They look for the culprits
The Greater Manchester police confirmed to the AFP agency, in a statement, the opening of an investigation “to identify and locate the criminals.”
Matches between Liverpool and Manchester City, ultra-dominant Premier League clubs in recent seasons, have regularly given rise to incidents.
EFE and AFP
