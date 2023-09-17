EAfter the 3-1 win in Wolverhampton, Jürgen Klopp took advantage of a young Liverpool FC fan’s request for an autograph to take a small swipe at the journalists present. Before the start of the press conference on Saturday, the boy asked for a signature from the German soccer coach. Klopp signed and said with amusement: “I’m 100 percent sure that was the best question of the entire press conference.”

According to Klopp, asking for another autograph on the young supporter’s jersey was the “second best question”. “It can only get worse from here,” smiled the Liverpool coach after the boy left. In recent weeks, Klopp had always been annoyed by questions from British journalists, for example about the future of the goal scorer Mohamed Salah, who was being courted from Saudi Arabia.

The “Reds” have now been undefeated in 16 games across the season, winning after coming from behind for the third time this season. “Spinning games is helpful. But we can’t rely on that,” Klopp told the BBC: “We generally have to play better in the first half of games. We are not stable yet, that is not possible. Too many things are new.”

The South Korean Hee-Chan Hwang (7th), formerly active in Leipzig and Hamburg, initially gave strong Wolves the lead, who then handled their chances negligently. Liverpool finally turned the game around with goals from Cody Gakpo (55th), Andy Robertson (85th) and Harvey Elliott (90th + 1) – each after preparatory work by Mohamed Salah.







Manchester City were even able to celebrate their fifth win in their fifth game at West Ham United and are three points ahead of Liverpool in the table. West Ham shocked the favorites with James Ward-Prowse’s opening goal (36th), but the Skyblues countered with Belgian newcomer Jeremy Doku (46th), Bernardo Silva (76th) and striker Erling Haaland (86th).

Inter wins derby in Milan

Champions League finalist Inter Milan triumphed in the derby against local rivals AC Milan, who had previously won three times, 5:1 (2:0) and successfully defended their lead in the table with the biggest win in a local duel between their Lombard arch-rivals in 49 years.

Three former Bundesliga professionals left their mark on the Milan derby at Inter. Former Dortmund player Henrich Mchitarjan stood out with two goals (5th/69th).

Former Gladbach player Marcus Thuram (38th) and former Hamburg and Leverkusen player Hakan Calhanoglu (79th, penalty kick), who moved from AC to Inter Milan two years ago, also contributed, as did Davide Frattesi (90th + 3). the list of goalscorers. For the “guests”, in which national player Malick Thiaw was part of the starting line-up, Rafael Leao (57th) was only able to shorten the score temporarily.