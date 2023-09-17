Naoki Hamaguchidirector of Final Fantasy VII Rebirthrecently revealed that the Square Enix title will offer nearly 100 hours of gameplay.

Following the announcement of the game’s release date at State of Play, Hamaguchi confirmed that Final Fantasy VII Rebirth will push the player to explore the game worldor.

Like any self-respecting open-world, the title will therefore be full of side missions which will significantly extend its longevity. Here are the director’s words:

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth director Naoki Hamaguchi has a special message for everyone looking forward to the game. [2/3] #FF7R pic.twitter.com/gd2Vk8B93k — FINAL FANTASY VII (@finalfantasyvii) September 14, 2023

Although the main plot is broader and more ambitious than that of the previous chapter, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth will also embrace the concept of free exploration, with engaging stories, fun minigames, powerful creatures and much more. We hope players explore this game world thoroughly as nearly 100 hours of adventure await them.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is scheduled for release on February 29, 2024 exclusively on PlayStation 5. The title will be available in three editions, viz Standard Editionwhich will cost 79.99 euros, the Deluxe Editionwhich will cost 109.99 euros, and the Collector’s Editionwhich will cost 379.99 euros.

If you have not yet had the opportunity to play the first part of the remake of the seventh iconic chapter of the franchise, we invite you to read our review of Final Fantasy VII Remake.