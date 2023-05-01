The Federal Open Market Committee will meet Tuesday and Wednesday this week, and investors expect a rate hike of 25 basis points.

Data published Friday showed that US consumer spending was unchanged in March while underlying inflation pressures remained strong, which could lead the US central bank to raise interest rates again.

Gold prices rose more than 1 percent in April as renewed concerns about US banking turmoil prompted investors to turn to safe assets.

Expectations are rising that the European Central Bank will raise interest rates at its meeting next Thursday for the seventh time in a row.

price movements

By 0531 GMT, spot gold fell 0.5 percent to $1980.42 an ounce, and US gold futures fell 0.5 percent to $1989.10.

The dollar index rose 0.2 percent, making the dollar-denominated metal too expensive for buyers abroad.

As for other precious metals, silver rose 0.1 percent, recording $ 25.06 an ounce, while platinum fell 0.7 percent to $ 1066.56, and palladium fell 0.4 percent to $ 1495.06 an ounce, according to Reuters data.