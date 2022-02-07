The dispute between Atlanta United and Jürgen Damm has begun. The club, through the coaching staff, announced a couple of days ago that they no longer had the Mexican and that he should look for a club for the rest of the semester, and, after several days of silence, the footballer spoke about it, stating that the club had made this decision because he had not agreed to reduce his salary, however, he stuck to his contract and would continue training with the team.
This division between the Atlanta team and Damm immediately generated rumors regarding the future of the Mexican, with sources stating that he would reach the Mx League, specifically with Chivas, however, there is no possibility of this happening, due to a regulatory issue.
The transfer regulations in the Mx League in article 37 bis, section v, states that any player who wishes to reach the Mexican competition as a free agent must have finished his contract with the club of origin, before the natural closing of records, same that ended last February 1st, considering that Damm still has a contract with the MLS team, in case it is terminated, Jürgen could not be registered by any club for the tournament already underway.
