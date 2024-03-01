Hypercar: Campbell's domain

The first qualifying of the 2024 season is nothing short of spectacular on the Losail track, which welcomes the new regulations linked to the format: an opening round lasting 12 minutes which allows the first 10 drivers to play for pole position in the second round, the Hyperpole, which in turn was decisive in establishing the top ten positions on the starting grid. In the first “group” there are no problems for the Porsche Penske by Matt Campbell, which recorded the best time, distancing De Vries' Toyota by 4 tenths. Porsche also passes in Hyperpole with Callum Ilott (3rd), Kevin Estre (7th) and with another former F1 driver in Jenson Button, 10th ahead of the Brendon Hartley's Toyota #8, which thus surprisingly exits the fight for pole. Antonio Giovinazzi, 9th, also risks elimination, while Fuoco brings the second official Ferrari to fifth position. Nothing to do, however, for the Red AF Corse di Ye, twelfth, as well as both other Italian companies such as Lamborghini and Isotta Fraschini, who will start from the back of the grid. Also forgettable are Alpine and BMW, which are also out.

The fight for pole was entirely between Porsche and Toyota which was repeated at the end of the first Hyperpole, with Matt Campbell who still comes out on top after a splendid head-to-head with Nyck de Vries, second a tenth late, e Callum Ilott, slightly further away with the German Hypercar of the Jota team. In home Ferrari there is satisfaction with the 4th place for Antonio Fuocobut not for the8th by Antonio Giovinazziahead of Jenson Button.

1812 km of Qatar 2024, Hypercar: starting grid (top 10)

LMGT3: super lap by Van Rompuy

Very exciting first part of qualifying also in LMGT3, especially in the first minutes of the test with five drivers within a few thousandths of a second. However, in the last of the 12 minutes available, Ian Dames with Aston Martin prevailed, setting the best time in 1:55.251, trailing Malykhin's Porsche by 3 tenths. Aston Martin completing the top-3 with Maleu, in a first part of qualifying in which the two Ferrari Vista AF Corse of Thomas and Heriau enter, in 6th and 10th place respectively. The all-female trio of the Iron Dames Lamborghini team also did well, seventh just ahead of Valentino Rossi's WRT BMW #46 team, 8th thanks to the performance of Al Harthy.

Finally, his fast lap was incredible Van Rompuywhich in 1:54.372 bring your own Corvettes in pole position, becoming the first pole man in 2024 in the category with an advantage of even 8 tenths over Malykhin's Porsche. The battle for 2nd place was very close, as demonstrated by the 5 thousandths of a gap from the Belarusian driver and theAston Martin by Mateuwith the Flohr's Ferrari in third position. Heriau's second Vista AF Corse placed tenth, with Valentino Rossi's team #46 starting fromeighth place.

LMGT3: starting grid (top-10)

The appointment with the start of the 1812 km of Qatar is therefore scheduled for tomorrow at 9:00 am Italian time, with the race finishing with a time limit of 10 hours, and therefore at 7:00 pm. It will be possible to follow the event on Eurosport 2 or on the Eurosport and Discovery+ apps, as well as on fiawec.tv. There will also be livetiming.