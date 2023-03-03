Mexico.- From February 28 to mid-March of 2023, the astronomy lovers will enjoy an impressive celestial spectacle: the conjunction between Jupiter and Venus.

This astronomical phenomenon occurs when the planets and Venus align in the night sky, creating a beautiful and memorable image.

The conjunction will be visible from all over the world, as long as weather conditions allow it. In Mexico, the event is expected to be observable from 6:45 p.m.according to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).

Although the best time to appreciate it was the night of March 1, until the middle of the month it can be seen in the night skies.

The astronomical show can be seen from 7:30 p.m., although the time to appreciate it more clearly is 8:00 p.m.Of course, if the weather conditions allow it.

To observe the conjunction, no specialized equipment is needed, since these planets are observable without special equipment. However, experts recommend finding a dark place away from light pollution.

Notably this phenomenon occurs once a yearalthough it is expected that during 2024 it will occur very close to the Sun, for which reason it could not be seen without specialized equipment.

The path of Jupiter and Venus meet due to the orbit they follow. Their distance is 900 million kilometers according to National Geographic, although from our perspective they seem to be very close.

This distance is relatively little in relation to those existing in Outer Space.