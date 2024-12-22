The secretary general of Together, Jordi Turullnotified this Sunday the President of the Government, Pedro Sanchezthat “the credit of trust is in the red“and has urged debate on Junts’ non-law proposal in Congress that requires a question of confidence to measure its parliamentary support.

“If, in addition to not complying with the agreements that have been signed, they tell us that what we presented in Congress cannot even be discussed, obviously the consequences that this will have on the part of Junts will surely be neither the PSOE nor Mr. Pedro Sánchez will like them“, he declared in a media address at the Fira del Gall in Vilafranca del Penedès (Barcelona).

After being asked if the transfer of immigration powers to the Generalitat could be a turning point in the relationship with the PSOE, Turull assessed that “would be one more“.

“Everything can add to the serious mistrust that exists or try minimize the effects“, he recalled, while demanding compliance with the speech made from the negotiation table in Geneva (Switzerland) and not a different one as is done in Spain, according to him.

Regarding possible pacts with PP and Vox, Turull has made it clear that “the only one who makes truth pacts“with the popular ones is the PSOE, whether to, literally, have the mayor of Barcelona or consolidate a judicial leadership that, in his opinion, is one of the most discredited in all of Europe.

“We in Madrid are not going to make friends, we are not going to look for counterparts, we there we are going to defend interests from here, from the Catalans,” he added.