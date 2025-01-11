Tens of thousands of people demonstrated this Saturday in Bilbao in defense of the rights of ETA prisoners and have called for an end to the “exceptionalities” in prison policy which, as they have reported, applies to this group.

Called by the support network for ETA prisoners, Sare, the march left around 5:00 p.m. from La Casilla towards the City Hall. in a demanding environment, amid shouts of “Euskal presoak, etxera” (Basque prisoners go home).

The demonstration made its way behind a banner with the motto “Definitely. Peace. Resolution. Coexistence” cover, among others, by Ane Muguruza, daughter of the Herri Batasuna deputy murdered by far-right militants Josu Muguruza; she is voiced by Araitz Zubimendi and actor Patxi Bisquert.

Contrary to what was announced, Rosa Rodero has not been on the bannerwidow of the Ertzaintza sergeant Joseba Goikoetxea murdered by ETA, for health reasons.

A large number of people participated in the mobilization representation of EH Bildu, headed by its general coordinator, Arnaldo Otegi and its parliamentary spokesperson Pello Otxandiano, as well as representatives, among other organizations, from Junts, ERC, CUP, BNG, Més Per Mallorcathe Catalan independence entities ANC and Ómnium, the Coordinator of Advocacy of Catalonia and the Basque nationalist unions.

Coming from Catalonia, they have also taken part the former president of the Generalitat Quim Torra and the former president of the Catalan Parliament Laura Borrás.

“End of violation of rights”

In statements to the media, the representative of Sare Joseba Azkarraga has valued the participation of thousands of people demanding “an end to the violation of the rights” of ETA prisoners, which, as he has said, “is not at odds with the necessary backing and support that we have to have all the victims of violence in this country.

Azkarraga has urged the National Court to “not continue delaying” the application of the reform of the law on the computation of sentences and has affirmed that “during the 10 years that this law has lasted, a lot of damage has been done” since “there have been more than 15 people who have been imprisoned for more than the time allowed by the laws themselves.”





He has also appealed to the Basque Penitentiary Administration, which, according to his complaint, “There is a considerable delay in the applications of progressions to third degree penitentiary.” According to their data, there are currently some 49 prisoners who, due to the time served, “could be in third degree and are not.”

Representatives of the organizations participating in the demonstration have agreed to demand the end of “exceptionalities” in prison policy. This has been done by Gorka Elejabarrieta, from EH Bildu, who has stated that “the day has come to solve the issue” of the ETA prisoners in a comprehensive and definitive way. In his opinion, “Euskadi deserves a scenario without Basque political prisoners.”

For his part, the representative of Junts Josep Pagès i Massó has asked the judges to apply the law, “both the amnesty law” in favor of Puigdemontwho “is unjustly in exile because the Supreme Court has rebelled” against its application, he said, “as in the case of the Basque prisoners.”

From ERC, Diana Riba has also defended that “It is time to end the exceptional laws”; and from Omniun Cultural, Xavier Antich has criticized the “immobility” of the Spanish State and the actions of the judiciary.